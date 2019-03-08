Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded. Archant

Two cars have left a road and ploughed into people in Stevenage tonight.

The incident happened on Monkswood Way, between the junctions of London Road and Broadhall Way, during the Thursday Night Takeover - a weekly meet of members of modified car club Cruise Herts.

Video footage shows a car coming from the direction of London Road colliding with a car coming out of the Roaring Meg South car park.

To the horror of onlookers the cars are sent in opposite directions into people lining either side of the road.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene and there are reports that at least one person is trapped.

It has not been confirmed whether either of the drivers involved were members of Cruise Herts.

The car club held its Thursday Night Takeover in the Roaring Meg South car park for the final time tonight, raising money for charity, with a new venue set to be announced shortly.