Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 16:02 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 30 April 2019

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Archant

Four men and a teenager have been arrested in Stevenage following weeks of investigative work around an address in Canterbury Way.

The house has been placed under closure order after reports from residents of ongoing issues and drug-related crime.

On Friday, April 12, the first warrant was executed at the property and two Stevenage men – aged 20 and 21 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Weapons including hunting knives were also located and seized. Both men have been released under investigation.

At 5pm yesterday officers from the Stevenage Operation Scorpion Team and the Safer Neighbour Team attended the address again and executed another warrant.

Two Stevenage men aged 22 and 18, as well as a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Around 30 wraps of what is suspected to be cocaine were found at the address and have been seized.

You may also want to watch:

Two pepper spray canisters were also seized, along with a number of mobile phones.

All of those who have been arrested have been released under investigation.

Following yesterday's warrant, officers attended Stevenage Magistrates' Court and applied for a closure order on the property.

This will prevent anyone from entering the address for three months. Should any unauthorised person enter the premises they will be arrested, which may result in a prison sentence, a fine of up to £5,000, or both.

Detective Inspector Graeme Walsingham said: “This activity is part of our ongoing work to tackle drug crime in Stevenage. This was an intelligence-led operation into drug activity linked to an address in Canterbury Way.

“We worked closely with the local residents after receiving complaints from them about people using the house in an anti-social manner linked to drug dealing, drug use and people causing a disturbance.

“We take reports like this very seriously and have worked quickly to tackle the issue. I would like to thank the local community for the information they provided, which enabled us to take positive action. I would continue to urge members of the community to report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police.”

You can contact the police on 101 or via herts.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

‘Magical’ police dog Finn impresses Britain’s Got Talent judges

PC Dave Wardell and 'magical' Finn took impressed Britain's Got Talent judges on Saturday's programme. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent.

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

‘Magical’ police dog Finn impresses Britain’s Got Talent judges

PC Dave Wardell and 'magical' Finn took impressed Britain's Got Talent judges on Saturday's programme. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent.

Latest from the The Comet

North Herts splash parks to reopen ahead of bank holiday weekend

Splash parks across Hertfordshire are set to re-open on Friday. Picture: North Herts District Council

Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Letchworth model Alfie, 11, visits police for autism awareness

Alfie Aldridge, 11, visited Stevenage and Luton police units and spoke to officers about autism awareness. Picture: Herts police

Hundreds of Scouts and Guides march through Hitchin for St George’s Day parade

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists