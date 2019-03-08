Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage Archant

Four men and a teenager have been arrested in Stevenage following weeks of investigative work around an address in Canterbury Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The house has been placed under closure order after reports from residents of ongoing issues and drug-related crime.

On Friday, April 12, the first warrant was executed at the property and two Stevenage men – aged 20 and 21 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Weapons including hunting knives were also located and seized. Both men have been released under investigation.

At 5pm yesterday officers from the Stevenage Operation Scorpion Team and the Safer Neighbour Team attended the address again and executed another warrant.

Two Stevenage men aged 22 and 18, as well as a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Around 30 wraps of what is suspected to be cocaine were found at the address and have been seized.

You may also want to watch:

Two pepper spray canisters were also seized, along with a number of mobile phones.

All of those who have been arrested have been released under investigation.

Following yesterday's warrant, officers attended Stevenage Magistrates' Court and applied for a closure order on the property.

This will prevent anyone from entering the address for three months. Should any unauthorised person enter the premises they will be arrested, which may result in a prison sentence, a fine of up to £5,000, or both.

Detective Inspector Graeme Walsingham said: “This activity is part of our ongoing work to tackle drug crime in Stevenage. This was an intelligence-led operation into drug activity linked to an address in Canterbury Way.

“We worked closely with the local residents after receiving complaints from them about people using the house in an anti-social manner linked to drug dealing, drug use and people causing a disturbance.

“We take reports like this very seriously and have worked quickly to tackle the issue. I would like to thank the local community for the information they provided, which enabled us to take positive action. I would continue to urge members of the community to report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police.”

You can contact the police on 101 or via herts.police.uk/report.