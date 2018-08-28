Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

PUBLISHED: 07:01 17 December 2018

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

A man with terminal cancer says he cannot use his blue badge to park in a disabled bay opposite his own house because inconsiderate neighbours repeatedly park their own cars in that space.

Arthur Campion, of Chells Way in Stevenage, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January and has since had three punishing rounds of chemotherapy.

The 48-year-old said treatment for the blood cancer has so far proved unsuccessful, so he must now undergo radiotherapy every day for three weeks at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Middlesex.

Arthur said: “I have to go every day, except Christmas Day. I have had three rounds of chemotherapy and I nearly died in July because I got sepsis, but I have kept fighting.

“I have stopped chemotherapy because it doesn’t work for me.

“I am starting radiotherapy and hopefully I will go into remission for one to five years, but who knows?

“All I want to do is be able to park outside my own house after I’ve been for treatment.”

But he says the disabled parking bay opposite his home is frequently used by a few thoughtless neighbours who have nothing wrong with them.

He said: “I always put my Blue Badge in the car, but they couldn’t care less that I am registered disabled.

“Whenever I talk to them I get abuse.”

Arthur says he has spoken to Hertfordshire County Council, but he says there is nothing they can do.

Disabled parking bays marked in white, like this one, are advisory and no penalty can be imposed on drivers of cars not displaying a Blue Badge who misuse them.

“It’s about respecting what the council has put in place,” Arthur said, “but two families across the way keep parking in the space.

“It’s the ignorance of some of my neighbours and I feel like I am on my own.

“Sometimes I have to park quite far away and it’s tiring for me to walk. I don’t have the fitness I used to have.”

A spokesman for the county council said: “The bay is not for exclusive use and can be used by anyone displaying a Blue Badge.

“The county council is unable to enforce against misuse of the bay by those not displaying a Blue Badge and relies on the goodwill of other drivers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Most Read

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harden Park - a new private community of twelve luxury homes in Alderley Edge

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds attend funeral of much-loved Hitchin priest Father Michael Lambert

Around 700 people attended the funeral of Father Michael Lambert. Picture: Susanna Hawksley

Arrest made in Letchworth in connection with Hoddesdon murder

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Development begins on Letchworth shopping centre

Garden Square Shopping Centre is set for a revamp. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage restaurant and cafe in Hitchin to give free Christmas dinners to homeless and elderly

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with staff at Misya Meze and Grill. Picture: Kathie Painter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists