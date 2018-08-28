Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A man with terminal cancer says he cannot use his blue badge to park in a disabled bay opposite his own house because inconsiderate neighbours repeatedly park their own cars in that space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arthur Campion, of Chells Way in Stevenage, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January and has since had three punishing rounds of chemotherapy.

The 48-year-old said treatment for the blood cancer has so far proved unsuccessful, so he must now undergo radiotherapy every day for three weeks at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Middlesex.

Arthur said: “I have to go every day, except Christmas Day. I have had three rounds of chemotherapy and I nearly died in July because I got sepsis, but I have kept fighting.

“I have stopped chemotherapy because it doesn’t work for me.

“I am starting radiotherapy and hopefully I will go into remission for one to five years, but who knows?

“All I want to do is be able to park outside my own house after I’ve been for treatment.”

But he says the disabled parking bay opposite his home is frequently used by a few thoughtless neighbours who have nothing wrong with them.

He said: “I always put my Blue Badge in the car, but they couldn’t care less that I am registered disabled.

“Whenever I talk to them I get abuse.”

Arthur says he has spoken to Hertfordshire County Council, but he says there is nothing they can do.

Disabled parking bays marked in white, like this one, are advisory and no penalty can be imposed on drivers of cars not displaying a Blue Badge who misuse them.

“It’s about respecting what the council has put in place,” Arthur said, “but two families across the way keep parking in the space.

“It’s the ignorance of some of my neighbours and I feel like I am on my own.

“Sometimes I have to park quite far away and it’s tiring for me to walk. I don’t have the fitness I used to have.”

A spokesman for the county council said: “The bay is not for exclusive use and can be used by anyone displaying a Blue Badge.

“The county council is unable to enforce against misuse of the bay by those not displaying a Blue Badge and relies on the goodwill of other drivers.”