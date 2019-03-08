Advanced search

Stevenage busker who sang with Tyson Fury keen to perform at Billy Joe Saunders Lamex Stadium fight

PUBLISHED: 13:33 15 May 2019

Boxer Tyson Fury joined Stevenage busker Ciaran O'Connor in a duet of Mario's You Should Let Me Love You. Picture: Instagram @saundersbillyjoe

Archant

Archant

A Stevenage busker who formed a surprise duet with Tyson Fury is hoping to sing with the former world heavyweight boxing champion in the ring before this Saturday's Billy Joe Saunders fight at the Lamex Stadium.

Ciaran O'Connor was singing Mario's 2004 hit Let Me Love You on the town's Roaring Meg retail park when Fury - who was in Stevenage for Saunders' public workout on Saturday, May 4 - grabbed the mic and started to belt out the R&B tune.

Reliving the experience, Ciaran said: "I spotted Tyson and Billy Joe walking towards me at a glance while singing Let Me Love You by Mario.

"I literally had about 10 seconds to compose myself as I knew Tyson would want to get on the mic and have a blast, but was still shocked he did.

"There was about 10 people around me at the time and even they were stunned when he started singing along.

Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury are interviewed on the pitch before kick off after holding an open training at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOOBilly Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury are interviewed on the pitch before kick off after holding an open training at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOO

"I was a bit shocked naturally, but was more than happy to have a singsong with the big man.

"I knew he liked blasting out the odd number or two from his Instagram stories, but was still in awe of being that up close with him and singing with him."

Ciaran - who has gigged all over the UK - was impressed with Fury's singing.

He now wants to duet with the former world heavyweight champion at Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium before Billy Joe Saunders fights Shefat Isufi for the WBO super middleweight title on Saturday.

Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury hold an open training session with trainer Ben Davinson at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOOBilly Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury hold an open training session with trainer Ben Davinson at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOO

"Well he can definitely hold a note and he's a natural performer anyway so he has no issues on that front," said Ciaran.

"I think the world needs to see the duet part two on May 18 at the Lamex - and we can let them decide.

"I've been singing and performing for years, not just locally but also up and down the country.

"My dream was always to perform at a big event to a large audience, so what better place to do it on my doorstep at Billy Joe's big fight this coming Saturday with the 'Gypsy King' himself, Mr Tyson Fury.

"I'd be honoured but really made up if given the opportunity."

To book your tickets for Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi for the WBO super middleweight title at the Lamex on Saturday, visit www.stevenagefc.com/tickets.

Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury hold an open training session with trainer Ben Davinson at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOOBilly Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury hold an open training session with trainer Ben Davinson at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOO

Billy Joe Saunders arrives by helicopter with Tyson Fury and trainer Ben Davinson for an open training at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOOBilly Joe Saunders arrives by helicopter with Tyson Fury and trainer Ben Davinson for an open training at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOO

