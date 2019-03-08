Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

A failed businessman has been found guilty of beating his wife and using controlling behaviour towards her for three years.

Tawhid Juneja, 35, was arrested after a disturbance on Sish Lane, Stevenage, on November 1 and charged with two counts of assaulting his wife by beating her.

Juneja, of Welwyn's Great North Road, was also charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards his wife from December 2015 to November 2018 - namely assaults, threats of violence and punishement for minor infractions.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts at St Albans Magistrates' Court -but on Monday a jury took just over two hours to convict Juneja on all counts, following trial at Luton Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on August 5.

Juneja's Stevenage-based medical recruitment agency Primary Care People went into administration in 2017, owing more than £2 million to creditors.