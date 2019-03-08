Video

CCTV appeal after men caught taking £2,000 worth of brass swarf in Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to identify these two men, who were caught on camera taking £2,000 worth of brass swarf. Picture: Herts police Archant

CCTV footage has been released today after two men were caught on camera stealing brass swarf from a bin at a business premises in Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises the men to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

The swarf is a bi product from a manufacturing process and is sold for scrap. It is believed the men removed around £2,000 worth of swarf from the bin after gaining access by removing the lock.

PC Andy Wise, who is investigating the incident, believes similar offences may have occurred around the county or even further afield and is appealing for anyone who recognises the men or who has any other information which could help his investigation to get in touch.

Andy can be contacted via andy.wise3@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 41/16702/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.