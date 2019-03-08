Advanced search

Firefighters put out fence and shed blaze in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 12:31 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 25 July 2019

Firefighters have successfully put out a fire in Burns Road, Stevenage.

Archant

A fence and shed fire in Stevenage has successfully been put out by firefighters.

The blaze in Burns Road - which was affecting a nearby property when emergency services arrived - was reported at 11.28am today.

A Herts County Council spokesman said: "A hose reel was in use and the fire is now out.

"Dampening down is now in progress and two crews from Stevenage are still on site."

