Firefighters put out fence and shed blaze in Stevenage

Firefighters have successfully put out a fire in Burns Road, Stevenage. Archant

A fence and shed fire in Stevenage has successfully been put out by firefighters.

The blaze in Burns Road - which was affecting a nearby property when emergency services arrived - was reported at 11.28am today.

A Herts County Council spokesman said: "A hose reel was in use and the fire is now out.

"Dampening down is now in progress and two crews from Stevenage are still on site."