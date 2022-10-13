Award for extension to Bunyan Baptist Church in Stevenage

A recent extension to Bunyan Baptist Church has won the regional LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Award for best non-residential extension or alteration.

It could win another award at the national grand final on January 28, 2023, when it will be up against six other regional winners.

The project gave the building a new entrance, as well as new toilet facilities, an accessible changing room, meeting rooms and a church office.

Among those involved in the project were Andy Hills from Cornerstone Architectural Design Services; Weston Associates; TGA Consulting Engineers; and MP Building Ltd.

The Rev’d Andrew Ginn, lead minister at the church, said: “It’s so good to be able to provide groups and meetings, midweek and at the weekends, for children, young people, adults and the elderly, as well as our multigenerational worship services, in a building that really helps us gather!”