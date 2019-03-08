Advanced search

Stevenage builder gives lifeline to online fraud victim battling motor neurone disease

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 May 2019

Peter Angel was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March. Picture: Peter Angel.

Peter Angel was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March. Picture: Peter Angel.

Archant

A good Samaritan has come to the aid of a man battling motor neurone disease who became a victim of online fraud.

The original layout of Peter Angel's garden made it largely inaccessible to wheelchair users. Picture: Peter Angel.The original layout of Peter Angel's garden made it largely inaccessible to wheelchair users. Picture: Peter Angel.

Peter Angel, who lives in Stevenage, was diagnosed with MND in March and his mobility has already worsened to such an extent he needs to use a mobility scooter.

He has been selling some of his belongings to pay for a path to be laid in his back garden, so he can continue to enjoy his beloved pond once he has to permanently use a wheelchair.

Peter, 54, listed a £100 gift card for sale on Facebook, but unfortunately used an image which included all the details needed to use it online.

Somebody has been on a spending spree at Peter's expense and the balance is now at zero.

Daryl Phillips gave up his entire weekend to help stranger Peter Angel after he heard about his plight. Picture: Peter Angel.Daryl Phillips gave up his entire weekend to help stranger Peter Angel after he heard about his plight. Picture: Peter Angel.

Peter, who is in constant pain, said: "The money I would have made from it was earmarked for a path in my garden, to make it wheelchair-friendly, as I have been told that quite soon I will be wheelchair-bound.

"I want to have some independence and freedom to enjoy my garden.

"I am losing everything - mobility, independence, dignity - and I don't know whether I will be here in six months." Stevenage builder Daryl Phillips, owner of D Phillips Building and Roofing, read about Peter's plight on a Facebook post.

The new path means Peter can still access his garden and his pond when using a wheelchair. Picture: Peter Angel.The new path means Peter can still access his garden and his pond when using a wheelchair. Picture: Peter Angel.

Peter said: "Daryl, a complete stranger, made a very generous offer to build me a path free of charge on his days off work.

"Travis Perkins in Hitchin also offered to provide all the building materials needed.

"Others also offered to give up their time to help when they heard I had been a victim of online fraud. Thank you to each and every one of you kind people. Your kindness is greatly appreciated."

At the weekend, Daryl and his labourer Ben Rogers worked from early morning until late evening on both Saturday and Sunday, until the path was finished.

Daryl said: "A weekend out of my life isn't really much compared to what Peter's going to have to go through.

"I don't know how whoever scammed him can sleep at night."

Peter said: "Daryl provided a lifeline, and for no other reason than kindness.

"I am very humbled and very appreciative of the end result, and my faith in decent, kind and generous people will always remain."

