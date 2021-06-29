Pupils use sport to help mental health pandemic recovery
- Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kalaiarasu
Pupils at Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage have taken part in National School Sport Week, promoting recovery from the pandemic through the power of sport.
The initiative, run by charity Youth Sport Trust last week, saw Broom Barns pupils - from nursery to Year 6 - try a variety of activities offered by clubs in the local community, including football, wrestling and dancing.
Chris Kalaiarasu, the school's PE lead, said: "The aim was to help all the children have a week of fun whilst promoting a happy, healthy and active lifestyle.
"The children had the opportunity to learn new sports skills, giving them a taster of clubs available in the town. The week culminated in a competitive sports day for each class bubble."
He said it was just what the children needed "after a year in which young people had their worlds turned upside down and sports days and competitions were cancelled amid the pandemic".