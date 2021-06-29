Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pupils use sport to help mental health pandemic recovery

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:16 PM June 29, 2021   
National School Sport Week at Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage

Archery was on the agenda - Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kalaiarasu

Pupils at Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage have taken part in National School Sport Week, promoting recovery from the pandemic through the power of sport.

National School Sport Week at Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage

The children tried their hands at martial arts - Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kalaiarasu

The initiative, run by charity Youth Sport Trust last week, saw Broom Barns pupils - from nursery to Year 6 - try a variety of activities offered by clubs in the local community, including football, wrestling and dancing.

National School Sport Week at Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage

Learning how to pack a punch in boxing - Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kalaiarasu

Chris Kalaiarasu, the school's PE lead, said: "The aim was to help all the children have a week of fun whilst promoting a happy, healthy and active lifestyle.

"The children had the opportunity to learn new sports skills, giving them a taster of clubs available in the town. The week culminated in a competitive sports day for each class bubble."

National School Sport Week at Brooms Barns Primary School in Stevenage

Bouncing along in the fresh air - Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kalaiarasu

He said it was just what the children needed "after a year in which young people had their worlds turned upside down and sports days and competitions were cancelled amid the pandemic".

National School Sport Week at Broom Barns Primary School in Stevenage

All smiles from the children during National School Sport Week - Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kalaiarasu


