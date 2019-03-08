Stevenage Broadwater Day revived after almost a decade

An annual community day first established in 1971 has been revived after almost a decade since the last event.

Broadwater Day will once again be held in Shephalbury Park in Stevenage on Sunday, (September 1) thanks to the hard work and dedication of a group of residents determined to put it back on the event calendar.

This year's fete will include charity and business stalls, children's rides and attractions, street food and live music from 12 noon until 6pm.

The event has been organised by members of the Longmeadow and Bragbury End Residents' Group. Chairman James Smith said: "The last reference we have found to Broadwater Day is from 2010, so this is Broadwater Day rebooted.

"Lots of people have been involved with the planning, including Stevenage mayor Simon Speller, who has been a great help, and Stevenage Borough Council has helped with the safety planning side of things.

"The group held a fete at the now closed Bragbury Centre last year, and only had three weeks to achieve it.

"This year the group started planning six months in advance.

"There are lots of local businesses either having stalls or helping the group run competitions, such as a strength and agility competition supported by Knebworth's Odyssey Health Club.

"The Co-op store on Broadwater Crescent is also having a stand to raise money for local causes."

Budding bakers are invited to enter this year's Game of Scones competition. Just take along some scones you have baked before 11.30am on the day of the event to enter the bake off competition.

Scones will be judged on appearance and winners will receive a gift card.

The Broadwater Day organisers are also looking for volunteers to join their event team. James said: "This is the first year in sometime that this event has taken place and, although we have a good team, we have struggled in areas. We would urge people to get involved this year, as it's never too late.

"We meet at the Shepall Community Centre in Shephall Green, off Hydean Way, in Stevenage every Tuesday from 7pm. You can text 'info' to 07746 399214." Please also text the above number if you intend to enter the Game of Scones competition.