The Comet > News

Have your say on parking restriction plans

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:16 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM June 11, 2021
Close-up of double yellow lines

Have your say on double yellow lines plan for Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage - Credit: Pexels

A consultation is under way into whether double yellow lines should be introduced on Stevenage's Broadwater Crescent, near the junction with Ashdown Road.

The 'waiting restriction - at any time' proposal comes after a bus company complained to Hertfordshire County Council about parked cars.

A spokesman for the council's Highways Improvement Group said: "The waiting restriction is being proposed to assist in the free movement of buses travelling through Broadwater Crescent, following representations from the bus company.

"Currently the buses are having difficulty navigating through this section due to on-street parking on the junction. The proposal will provide an opportunity for buses to navigate the route in a safer manner."

To view the proposal and provide feedback, visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/about-the-council/consultations by July 28.

Hertfordshire County Council
Hertfordshire Highways
Stevenage News

