Esther celebrates 70th birthday with charity head shave

Esther Dilley, from Stevenage, had her head shaved in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Danny Loo

In tribute to family members who have battled cancer, including a sister who died aged just 13, Stevenage mum Esther Dilley has celebrated her 70th birthday by having her long hair shaved off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Esther had her long locks shaved off at Barb's Hair Arcade in Stevenage Old Town, surrounded by friends and family offering encouragement and support.

Esther first had her ponytail cut off - Credit: Danny Loo

Ahead of the Brave the Shave event, Esther explained her motivation for taking part in the charity fundraiser. She said: "I have lost a sister to cancer when she was only 13 and I was 12. I have seen my mum struggle carrying her up and down three floors, as there was no lift.

"I lost my father to liver cancer. My youngest sister and daughter survived breast cancer. I have lost relatives and friends to this wretched disease."

For many years, Esther has raised money for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the charity's annual Race for Life, but she wanted to mark her 70th birthday by doing something different.

Hair salon owner Barb shaved Esther's head after her ponytail had been cut off - Credit: Danny Loo

Through her Brave the Shave, Esther has raised £2,785 for Macmillan - more than triple her £800 target. She has also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Esther said: "I am so pleased that my Brave the Shave went so well. What a way to end the year."

Having never had her hair cut short before, Esther had thought she may cry when her long hair was shaved off, but she actually loves her new look so much she has decided to keep it. "I am so happy because many of my friends have complimented my new look," she said.

Esther with her son, Gobi Ranganathan, and friends after having her head shaved - Credit: Danny Loo

You can still make a donation via Esther's fundraising page at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/esther-dilley

For more information about Macmillan Cancer Support, a national charity which provides specialist healthcare, information and financial support to people affected by cancer, visit macmillan.org.uk or call 0808 808 00 00 - a helpline open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm.