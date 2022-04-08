The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'Buzz against bombs' - teenage boys lose long locks for Ukraine aid

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:31 PM April 8, 2022
Stevenage boys outside the Cutter after buzzcut

A group of teenage boys from Stevenage have had their heads shaved to raise money for Ukraine Charity - Credit: Helen Ayriss

Seven teenage boys from Stevenage have had major haircuts in a bid to help the children of Ukraine. 

The idea came from 14-year-old Louie Ayriss, who wanted to do something to help after seeing the horrific scenes in Ukraine unfolding on the news.

Louie decided two weeks ago to set up a JustGiving page - unbeknownst to his mum, Helen - and encouraged some of his friends to join him in shaving their hair off to raise money. 

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

