Celebrities send support to schoolboy battling brain tumour

Barclay Academy in Stevenage held a non-uniform day for Year 8 pupil Luke Webber, who is battling a brain tumour and has raised more than £4,600 for charity. Picture: Belinda Jenner Archant

A schoolboy battling a brain tumour has raised more than £4,500 for the charity supporting him, and has received heart-warming support from a whole host of celebrities ahead of major surgery.

Luke Webber, a Year 8 pupil at Barclay Academy in Stevenage, was diagnosed with a rare type of brain tumour called a craniopharyngioma during the summer and had emergency surgery to try to remove it.

It is very hard to treat, but this month Luke is undergoing further surgery before travelling to Manchester for a special type of radiotherapy.

Throughout his ordeal, Luke has been keen to raise money for children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope, which has supported him through the Brainbow rehabilitation service at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

On Friday, Barclay School held a non-uniform fundraising day with a blue theme - a nod to Luke’s favourite football team, Queens Park Rangers – which raised £1,138, and Luke has so far raised more than £4,600 – smashing his £500 target.

Headteacher Matthew Laban said: “His bravery is an example to us all and he is a credit to our school. We all wish Luke the very best for his operation and we look forward to seeing him soon.”

At the end of the fundraising day the entire school created a guard of honour on the playground in year group bubbles to clap as Luke and his family left school for his treatment. He said: “Thank you all so much, I feel quite overwhelmed.”

News of Luke’s bravery has spread far and wide, with A-list celebrities including Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall recording video messages of support for Luke ahead of his surgery.

Jonathan said: “I know you are facing a very challenging time up ahead. I just wanted to say I’m thinking nothing but positive thoughts for you, sending as much love and energy as I can. From what I have heard about you, you are a remarkably strong character and I suspect if anyone can get through this and come out on top it’s you.”

Davina added: “I know you are not feeling that well at the moment and you are going to have an operation, and I know that must be quite scary but I have heard that you have been very brave and amazing and I just wanted to say good luck and I’m thinking of you and sending lots of love and big hugs – and my hugs are embarrassingly long!”

Actor Tom Felton – best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series – has even invited Luke into the wizarding world. He said: “I get the vibe that you are done with the Muggle world and, post-surgery, you are going to be excited to come to the wizarding world. There is spot for you in Slytherin house at the head table.

“Keep your head up, keep strong. I look forward to meeting you, whether it’s in the Muggle world or the wizarding world. Either way, I look forward to calling you a mate. I’m here for you. Just let me know if you need anything.”

Sports stars have also come out in force to support Luke. QPR captain Geoff Cameron said: “Everyone at QPR is wishing you a fast, full and speedy recovery. Thank you for being such an awesome fan. It’s our turn to cheer you on. Stay strong and see you soon.”

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard added: “All the very best of luck, and we wish you a very speedy recovery. We are so impressed by how brave you are and we are so looking forward to coming and meeting you afterwards, if that’s okay with you?”