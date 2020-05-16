Stevenage boy, eight, raises more than £500 for NHS by making rainbow keyrings

Gethyn, eight, with the help of his four-year-old sister Amelie, has raised more than £500 for the NHS through making rainbow keyrings. Picture: Courtesy of Stuart Jacobs Archant

An eight-year-old boy has raised more than £500 for the NHS through making rainbow keyrings - smashing his original target of just £50.

Making keyrings to support the NHS was Gethyn's own idea. Picture: Courtesy of Stuart Jacobs Making keyrings to support the NHS was Gethyn's own idea. Picture: Courtesy of Stuart Jacobs

Gethyn Jacobs, who lives in Stevenage, has been using Hama beads to make his creations and has so far raised £558 for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals’ Charity.

Inspired by one his teachers at Heath Mount School in Watton-at-Stone – who had given a lesson on being creative and never giving up – Gethyn set to work making simple keyrings and charms using rainbow colours, with the help of his four-year-old sister Amelie.

These keyrings are then given to key workers – although anybody making a donation to support the project via Gethyn’s JustGiving crowdfunding page can also request to receive a keyring if desired.

Gethyn has made well over 100 keyrings so far.

Gethyn’s proud dad, Stuart, said: “Having wanted to help the NHS through this coronavirus crisis by selling, making or doing something, Gethyn has found a fun crafting hobby and can design and create his own keyrings and charms.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this great cause so far.

“Gethyn is truly humbled by everyone’s kind donations and gets so excited every time a new donation is made.

“He’s been taken aback by how much he’s raised and he’s constantly making new charms.

“He’s hoping to raise a few smiles, as well as raising money to support the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.”

Stuart, a teacher at Stevenage’s Larwood School, added: “Already supporting snow leopards rather than receiving regular pocket money, Gethyn is passionate about helping a good cause and really wants to contribute a donation himself by selling his trinkets to friends and family.

“He also wondered if other children could join in, by engaging those in his class to create their own keyrings or zip pulls.

“He aims to send one keyring home to each child in Year 3 at his school, through their home learning packs.”

If you would like to support Gethyn’s project and make a donation, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gethyn-jacobs