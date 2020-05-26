Video

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV Archant

A 14–year–old from Stevenage has been crowned a ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on ITV’s This Morning and being interviewed by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

We're starting your Thursday with a very special edition of our theme tune, performed by 14-year-old George Redmond on his glockenspiel!



You can watch This Morning from 10am every weekday here https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/OH3c53lyUL — This Morning (@thismorning) May 21, 2020

George Redmond, a pupil at The Thomas Alleyne Academy in Stevenage, played the daytime TV show’s iconic theme tune on his beloved glockenspiel, and was interviewed by Phil and Holly via Skype.

As a big fan of the show, George was dubbed one of the programme’s ‘Lockdown Legends’ – a segment ITV have been running to highlight the creativity, eccentricity or talent of their viewers during the lockdown.

George explained that he started playing the glockenspiel after joining the Sea Cadets three years ago and playing in their marching band.

On May, 5 George asked his dad to post a video on Twitter of him playing the This Morning theme on his glockenspiel. After tagging #ThisMorning and Phillip and Holly, the tweet had more than 38,000 views and Philip Schofield even replied to the tweet with ‘Love it’.

Speaking to Phil and Holly, George said: “Sea cadets closed and other clubs I attend all closed because of lockdown, so thank god I brought this [the glockenspiel] home with me.”

Lee, George’s dad, explains that his son often plays the instrument alongside the theme tune of other popular shows, including The Chase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Lee added: “We’re always in fits and giggles. He has really kept all of our spirits up and it has been real great fun.

“We are extremely proud of George on his second appearance on TV and are looking forward to seeing what he achieves next.”