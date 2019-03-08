Video

Stevenage Boxing Club backs Gloves Up Knives Down campaign after young member stabbed

The Stevenage Boxing Club are supporting the Gloves Up Knives Down initiative. Picture: Matt Powell Archant

Stevenage Boxing Club is raising awareness for the Gloves Up Knives Down initiative after one of their members was attacked and stabbed earlier this month.

The boxing club is open to everyone from ages seven and up. Picture: Matt Powell The boxing club is open to everyone from ages seven and up. Picture: Matt Powell

Club coach Danny Culling said: “I got a phone call from my wife, who was in hysterics, saying that my son had been stabbed – so I rushed home from work.

“Luckily enough he blocked the knife with his hand.”

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged in connecion with the incident.

Danny said: “We just wanted to make locals aware what's going on with their kids on the streets, and to let them know there's a place like Stevenage Boxing Club – where their kids are welcome to come here and get them off the streets and get them into something.

“It's a lifeline for some kids that are in trouble.”

Danny has invited professional boxer Linus Udofia – who has won all 13 of his bouts – down to Stevenage Boxing Club to share his experience and expertise.

Linus told the Comet: “Personally I think boxing is a very good outlet, it changes everything.

“I teach classes for kids with behavioural issues every Wednesday, and their reaction is very positive.

“I'm trying to make a difference.”

The aim of Gloves Up Knives Down is to lower the rate of knife crime by encouraging young people to take up boxing. Gloves Up Knives Down believe that there are “productive ways to channel youthful energy, frustration and aggression” and that, “engagement in a structured, respectful and sporting environment allows individuals to flourish and become responsible citizens”.

Danny added: “There's plenty of professional boxers that were going to end up in jail and they've come to a boxing club and it's changed their lives.”

Sessions at Stevenage Boxing Club take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Each session is open to anyone age 10 and above, but those aged seven to nine can attend on Mondays.

To find out more about Stevenage Boxing Club visit stevenageboxingclub.wordpress.com. And for more on Gloves Up Knives Down see glovesupknivesdown.co.uk/.