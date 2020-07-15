Advanced search

Box Wood: Fury as posters and council orders illegally ripped from Stevenage woodland

PUBLISHED: 14:58 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 15 July 2020

Posters and Tree Protection Orders were deliberately ripped down yesterday afternoon. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Posters and Tree Protection Orders were deliberately ripped down yesterday afternoon. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Stevenage residents were left stunned yesterday as posters and council orders were discovered torn from trees in Box Wood – in what has been interpreted by some as an attempt to sabotage campaigners.

Community Facebook group Friends of Boxwood alerted its members to the behaviour, as residents discovered ripped posters and deliberately broken signs scattered around the woodland.

In recent days, campaigners have been erecting informational posters and notices, in an attempt to ward off any potential buyers of Box Wood.

The leasehold of the land is currently up for sale, and residents believe it is being primed for redevelopment.

READ MORE: Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

The designated Ancient Monument on the southern section of the land has been consistently omitted from adverts, and there are suspicions the seller is trying to stifle knowledge of the wood’s protected status to attract developers.

It is understood the signs were ripped down yesterday afternoon, roughly after 2pm, leading many to speculate they were removed prior to crucial site viewings.

Notices of a new Tree Preservation Order from East Herts Council have also been removed, and the illegal behaviour has been reported to the council.

A spokesperson for Friends of Boxwood said: “If you see any broken signs, strings or wires where signs have been, we would be grateful if you could remove them and dispose of them properly.

“Whoever is doing this has zero respect for Boxwood. Please be vigilant.”

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

‘He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette’ – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

