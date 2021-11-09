Box Wood: Man walking naked causes a stir
- Credit: Google Maps
A man walking in Box Wood, Stevenage, has raised some eyebrows for reportedly wearing nothing but a pair of boots and a backpack.
The naked walker was spotted by several people on Saturday afternoon. One said: "My wife was walking the dog just out the back of Box Wood, in the fields there, at 4pm, and saw a naked guy - 30s, boots and rucksack, dark hair, clean shaven.
"He said 'afternoon' and continued his walk. Not sure if this is normal in the countryside."
Another said: "He walked past me and my dog. It was a biting cold wind."
The sighting has prompted debate on whether public nudity is an offence in itself.
The Crown Prosecution Service says: "A balance needs to be struck between the naturist's right to freedom of expression and the right of the wider public to be protected from harassment, alarm and distress.
"In the absence of any sexual context and in relation to nudity where the person has no intention to cause alarm or distress it will normally be appropriate to take no action unless members of the public were actually caused harassment, alarm or distress."
