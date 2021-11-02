Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Box Wood: Council lacks legal power to halt sale

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:38 PM November 2, 2021
Bluebells at Box Wood in Stevenage

Box Wood in Stevenage is a registered Asset of Community Value - Credit: Archant

A lack of legal powers means a planning authority cannot halt the sale of 42 acres of ancient woodland, despite it being registered as an Asset of Community Value.

The future of the privately-owned Box Wood - off Gresley Way in Stevenage, within a site of Archaeological Significance and an Ancient Monument - has been uncertain since the 60-acre site was parcelled up into plots for auction in July 2020.

The plots remained unsold, and several attempts to sell since have failed, but a 42-acre plot sold for £139,000 last month.

The buyer's plans are unknown, but campaigners fighting to protect the site from development had hoped the woodland being registered as an Asset of Community Value would afford it some protection.

Box Wood was registered as an ACV with East Hertfordshire Council in 2020, after community interest group Friends of Fairlands Farm successfully argued the wood furthers the social wellbeing and interests of the community.

If the owner wants to sell, Friends of Fairlands Farm must first have the chance to register an interest as a bidder, triggering a six-month period during which time the owner can only sell to a community interest group.

However, a council spokesman said: "We invoked the ACV process for this part of Box Wood last year. Despite our repeated efforts to make contact, the owners have not engaged in the process. Without legal powers to force them to do so, our options are limited."

In a council report last month, it says Friends of Fairlands Farm and local stakeholders were concerned parcels of the land were being sold off for development and that "listing the asset would slow down the process", but "this proved to be largely ineffective".

Part of the problem, it says, is it's "unclear what penalties or consequences exist for any owners who refuse to engage".

Not one asset in East Herts has transferred to community ownership following a listing.

Box Wood, however, is also protected by a tree preservation order and Article 4 direction, which withdrew permitted development rights.

Friends of Fairlands Farm's David Martin said: "The woodland's very well protected by the TPO and Article 4 direction, so there's cause to be interested but not worried."

