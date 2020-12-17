Box Wood: Ancient woodland protected from 'unscrupulous development'

Published: 2:31 PM December 17, 2020

Four plots of Box Wood in Stevenage were listed for auction on Tuesday but went unsold. - Credit: Archant

A campaign to register an ancient woodland as an Asset of Community Value in a bid to protect it from development has been successful.

Concerns over the future of Box Wood in Stevenage have been mounting after part of the 60 acres was purchased earlier this year and parcelled up for sale.

The land, which lies within Green Belt off Stevenage Road and partly within a site of Archaeological Significance and an Ancient Monument, has now been added to East Hertfordshire Council's register of ACVs after community interest company Friends of Fairlands Farm nominated the asset.

It means if the owner wants to sell, Friends of Fairlands Farm must first have the chance to register an interest as a bidder, triggering a six-month period during which time the owner can only sell to a community interest group.

An East Herts council spokesman said: "The criteria of 'use of the land or building has furthered the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community in the recent past and it is realistic to consider it will do so again during the next five years' is met.

You may also want to watch:

“Box Wood is an important part of furthering the social wellbeing, educational and recreational interests of the local community and the evidence submitted by the nominees strongly supports this criteria.”

Four parcels of Box Wood went to auction on Tuesday - without Friends of Fairlands Farm being told, founder David Martin said - but they remained unsold.

David said: “We consider the woodland to be of significant ecological value and beneficial to the health and wellbeing of the communities of Walkern, north and east Stevenage and Great Ashby."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said: “It is brilliant news the campaign has been successful and Box Wood is becoming an Asset of Community Value. I know a lot of people worked very hard to make this happen. We must protect our ancient forests from unscrupulous development."

Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, added: "I am delighted this beautiful space, with its wonderful bluebell walks, can have this additional protection for the future."

In July, EHC also protected the land with a tree preservation order and Article 4 direction, which withdrew permitted development rights.