Subscriber Exclusive
Cancer survivor's bid to take show to Edinburgh Festival Fringe
- Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Mills
A bowel cancer survivor who has written a one-woman comedy show on the back of her experience is determined to take it to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.
Sarah Mills, who is a former pupil of The Barclay School in Stevenage, was diagnosed with Stage 3C cancer in 2018.
She said: "These were the most traumatic months of my life.
"My surgery was successful in removing the cancer, but I developed an infection and required emergency surgery a few days later, which left me using a stoma bag."
"I think my show is important, but I can't launch this project without help. To do a show in Edinburgh is really expensive." To support Sarah and make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/help-sarah-get-to-the-edinburgh-fringe.
The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.