Cancer survivor's bid to take show to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:40 AM April 20, 2022
Stevenage bowel cancer survivor Sarah Mills

Sarah says she has always wanted to write and perform comedy - Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Mills

A bowel cancer survivor who has written a one-woman comedy show on the back of her experience is determined to take it to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

Sarah Mills, who is a former pupil of The Barclay School in Stevenage, was diagnosed with Stage 3C cancer in 2018.

She said: "These were the most traumatic months of my life.

"My surgery was successful in removing the cancer, but I developed an infection and required emergency surgery a few days later, which left me using a stoma bag."

"I think my show is important, but I can't launch this project without help. To do a show in Edinburgh is really expensive." To support Sarah and make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/help-sarah-get-to-the-edinburgh-fringe.

