Could a Stevenage bike courier service save the high street?

PUBLISHED: 16:55 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 03 July 2019

Could the highsteet be in for a boost? Picture: Submitted

Could the highsteet be in for a boost? Picture: Submitted

An online shopping app is teaming up with a Stevenage-based bike courier service to deliver their customers' shopping throughout the town.

Box Bike will be providing ShopAppy customers with a green delivery alternative. Picture: Box BikeBox Bike will be providing ShopAppy customers with a green delivery alternative. Picture: Box Bike

ShopAppy, an app for high street sales that operates across the United Kingdom, will start working with Box Bike - a courier service that exclusively uses bicycles - to deliver customers' shopping.

Although ShopAppy already have 34 click and collect locations in stores across Stevenage, the company has been working with Stevenage Borough Council to get this service, which aims to be convenient and eco-friendly, ready.

Now, when people order items through ShopAppy's app, they can choose to get their shopping delivered from Box Bike for a fee of £4. All the money goes directly to Box Bike.

The customer will be able to choose a drop-off point of their choice - whether that is at home, work, with a neighbour or in a designated safe place.

Delivery slots are available from Monday to Saturdays until 6pm.

Marcus Vere, owner of Box Bike Delivery, said: "We're really pleased to be partnering with ShopAppy and Stevenage Borough Council.

"This is a unique delivery option for ShopAppy businesses and customers. We already successfuly deliver hundreds of items each week to customers across the town."

ShopAppy and Box Bike will be discussing the new service in the town square on Saturday, July 20 between 11am and 1.30pm. Free £10 vouchers will be available for the first 50 people who sign up.

Jackie Mulligan, founder and chief executive of ShopAppy, added: "We are excited to test this new service which brings another environmentally-friendly way people can support local businesses.

"Stevenage has such a wide variety of businesses and this new delivery element will enable people who live or work within Stevenage to get easy delivery and convenience with a local conscience."

For more information about Shopappy, visit their website here.

To learn more about Box Bike and the services they offer, click here.

