Drop-in sessions announced for leaseholders affected by major refurb of 550 Stevenage flat blocks

With council leaseholders each facing bills of up to £20,000 for the major revamp of Stevenage flats, the local authority behind the project has organised a series of drop-in events to answer questions from those affected.

Stevenage Borough Council's Major Refurbishment Contract includes all 550 low and medium-rise flat blocks in the town and began in 2018 with Longmeadow, the Old Town and Roebuck areas. It is due to end in 2023 and could include roof replacements and structural repairs.

The borough council says the works affect 3,850 flats - 1,287 of which are privately owned. SBC cancelled a Q&A meeting for leaseholders in January due to unprecedented demand, having only allowed for 150 attendees.

Now the borough council has announced a series of 30-minute drop-in sessions - open only to affected leaseholders - from 6.30pm to 8pm on March 16, March 18, May 14 and May 20.

In a letter to leaseholders, a senior leasehold advisor at Stevenage Borough Council writes: "We are writing to you with regards to the major refurbishment contract event which was cancelled last month.

"The meeting was postponed because of the unprecedented interest in the topic and it is clear one event would not have met public demand and would not be an effective way to answer leaseholders' concerns or provide a personal approach.

"To address this, we have organised a series of evening drop-in events over the next few months. Each drop-in session will ensure leaseholders can meet with officers to discuss their concerns. These events will be in addition to the individual consultation event for your block. You will be invited to this following the completion of your block survey."

If you are an affected leaseholder and wish to attend a drop-in session, you need to call the council's community development team on 01438 242558 or email community.development@stevenage.gov.uk with your preferred slot, and include your name and address.

SBC's senior leaseholder advisor said: "Attendance will be organised on a first come first served basis. We will monitor interest and arrange further opportunities as appropriate."

The council's responses to questions submitted by leaseholders have been published under 'your questions answered' at stevenage.gov.uk/current-works