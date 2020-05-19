Advanced search

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

PUBLISHED: 17:31 19 May 2020

Stevenage Indoor Market

Stevenage Indoor Market

Archant

A number of Stevenage’s market traders say they feel “disgusted” and “shocked” after finding out they will be expected to pay full rent to the borough council when their businesses are still shut due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The traders, who own cafes, hair and beauty salons or phone repair stalls, have responded to the council’s decision to halt the rent–freeze they had afforded the indoor market stalls for April.

Sharon Dichiara, whose business has operated in the indoor market for more than 10 years, said she was “disgusted” after receiving a letter from Stevenage Borough Council, informing her that she will be charged more than £137 each week for rent.

She said: “I was shocked, disgusted and gobsmacked when I opened that letter.

“We’re following government guidance and isolating, but we’re being charged by the council for something we aren’t using. Stevenage could lose that market because of this.”

Paula Carroll, of Herts Hair & Beauty, was “flabbergasted” when she received her letter.

She argues that everyone’s cost of living is set to rise after lockdown, and charging full rent will only “add to the problem of trying to stay afloat.”

Barry Crouch, co–owner of Mandy’s Café in the indoor market, agreed and said he and his wife were very upset when SBC informed them they would be expected to pay full rent as of May 4.

Barry said: “Myself and some of the other traders want to know why the council has decided to charge full rents now. What has changed between now and March to make them decide to charge rent again?”

You may also want to watch:

The couple, like many other small business owners across the country, were given a government–backed £10,000 business support grant in April. This has been used to cover their loss of personal income, as the café has been shut for more than two months now.

But the uncertainty over when cafés, pubs and other businesses in the hospitality sector can return to a sense of ‘normality’ is raising more questions than answers, says Barry.

“I’ve not received a penny in income from our business since March. We’ve had to dispose of all our perishable items, that’s hundreds of pounds worth of stock just down the drain. We’re still paying to rent our coffee machines too.

“I don’t understand how SBC can charge us rent, including an electricity bill, for a property we haven’t been using. Worst of all, we don’t know when we will be able to return and what sort of measures we will have to put in place.

“I also want to send a message to our customers, that we can’t wait for the day when you’re back in Mandys. We miss you all so much.”

In response to the traders’ complaints, a spokeswoman from Stevenage Borough Council said: “We know that businesses across the country are experiencing exceptionally difficult times due to COVID-19 and the lockdown.

“This is why we stopped charging rent when the Government initially instructed most traders to close in March.

“We reviewed this at the end of April, taking into account the small business grant of £10,000 – for ongoing business costs, such as rent – which all of our traders were eligible to receive.

“To date, the Government’s support to the council has only covered around 25 per cent of the financial impact of COVID-19, and we need to consider how much local residents should be expected to subsidise the Indoor Market through council tax.

“We’re therefore asking traders to contribute some of the grant towards the ongoing costs of the market, which is in line with its intended purpose.

“We will review this at the end of the month, taking into account any further government support and the likely reopening date of the market. If any traders have difficulties making payments, we would encourage them to get in touch with us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council on brink of declaring bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council on brink of declaring bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Former Saracens man returns to where it all began at Letchworth

Tom Jubb in action for Saracens. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

Hitchin Market to reopen with new COVID-19 safety measures in place

The shutters over Hitchin Market's stalls look set to open again in June. Picture: Alan Millard

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Tributes in for renowned developer of Baldock Tesco superstore after COVID-19 death

Richard Daniels sadly passed away on May 9, aged 89. Picture: Jennifer Ridley
Drive 24