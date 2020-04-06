Advanced search

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:36 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 06 April 2020

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Archant

After police in Stevenage had to disperse public gatherings over the weekend, including a family that had travelled from North London for a picnic, the town’s council have issued a reminder to those ignoring lockdown measures.

Stevenage Police were busy disrupting public gatherings that were ignoring the current COVID-19 lockdown guidance on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, they said: “So far today (Sunday) we’ve disrupted public gatherings contrary to the current #COVID19 guidance.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve also given direction to leave to a family that were having a picnic in Fairlands Valley Park that had travelled from Edgware because ‘it’s much nicer here’!”

Now, Stevenage Borough Council have responded to the incident, stating it was “very disappointed” when they heard the news.

SBC said: “Over the weekend, we were very disappointed to hear our colleagues at Stevenage police had to give direction to leave to a family picnic in Fairlands Valley Park.

“We want to keep our parks and green spaces open so our residents can exercise in them, but we also want you to stay safe.

“Police will continue to patrol parks to disperse any gatherings.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage’s Conference winners 10 years on: Byrom on the poor start to the campaign

Joel Byrom

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

‘An untapped resource’ – the inside track on home education from Stevenage expert

Home education has never been more 'mainstream' according to Stevenage-based expert. Picture: Fizkes stock.adobe.com

Hertfordshire libraries experience massive spike in online users during lockdown

The number of people using online library services in Hertfordshire has shot up. Picture: Getty Images/Image Source
Drive 24