Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey Archant

After police in Stevenage had to disperse public gatherings over the weekend, including a family that had travelled from North London for a picnic, the town’s council have issued a reminder to those ignoring lockdown measures.

Stevenage Police were busy disrupting public gatherings that were ignoring the current COVID-19 lockdown guidance on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, they said: “So far today (Sunday) we’ve disrupted public gatherings contrary to the current #COVID19 guidance.

“We’ve also given direction to leave to a family that were having a picnic in Fairlands Valley Park that had travelled from Edgware because ‘it’s much nicer here’!”

Now, Stevenage Borough Council have responded to the incident, stating it was “very disappointed” when they heard the news.

SBC said: “Over the weekend, we were very disappointed to hear our colleagues at Stevenage police had to give direction to leave to a family picnic in Fairlands Valley Park.

“We want to keep our parks and green spaces open so our residents can exercise in them, but we also want you to stay safe.

“Police will continue to patrol parks to disperse any gatherings.”