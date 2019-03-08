Advanced search

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

PUBLISHED: 11:50 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 07 May 2019

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

The leader of Stevenage Borough Council is standing as a candidate in the European Parliament elections on May 23.

Labour's Sharon Taylor has been a member of the borough council since 1997 and leader for 12 years.

Each of the three main parties have seven candidates standing in the EP elections and current Euro MP Alex Mayer said: “For as long as Britain is in the European Union we need British MEPs standing up for the people of Stevenage.”

UK voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population. Seven MEPs will be elected to represent the East of England.

MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. Cllr Taylor is third in the Labour list, behind Mr Mayer and Chris Vince. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt.

* Today is the last day you can register to vote in these elections. Go to gov.uk/register-to-vote.

