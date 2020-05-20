Advanced search

Updated

Stevenage Borough Council: ‘We will do everything we can to protect vital services and jobs’

PUBLISHED: 17:27 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 20 May 2020

Council leader Sharon Taylor has publically pleaded with the government for more local funding. Picture: SBC

Council leader Sharon Taylor has publically pleaded with the government for more local funding. Picture: SBC

Archant

In a new column, leader of Stevenage Borough Council Sharon Taylor has vowed to protect jobs and services amid reports the council is reviewing an emergency Section 114 notice.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, the council has continued to manage a tough financial situation in recent years. We have shown resilience and commitment to meet our financial challenges while continuing to provide the essential services for the people of Stevenage to enjoy and rely on.

We provide a range of discretionary services which are vital to the quality of life in our town. Our work also supports the regeneration and house building programmes which are delivering the ambitious future for our town that we all want to see.

Those financial challenges included the government removing over £5 million of grant funding and making £10 million of efficiency savings to help us deal with additional cost pressures. We had a clear programme up until 2022/23 which would deliver all of this.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to take effect, we listened to central government’s direction to local authorities to take this very seriously. We understood we were to do whatever is necessary to support our community through the crisis

This has been our focus and to date includes:

• Setting up our Stevenage Helps Hub for residents affected by the pandemic because they are vulnerable. This has delivered 393 food parcels, made over 500 phone calls and 255 referrals to our partners for support.

• Through our partners, Stevenage Community Trust, we have raised over £46,000 and that has enabled us to support residents in financial distress because of COVID-19.

• Housing 45 rough sleepers, supporting their complex needs and planning for their transition into longer term housing.

You may also want to watch:

• We have seen a 90 per cent increase in referrals for domestic abuse as the strains of lock down have taken their toll, and we have expanded our ‘Safe Space’ provision so we can keep everyone safe.

• Our refuse teams have carried on collecting refuse and recycling every week, tackling a 53 per cent increase in recycling and a 23 per cent increase in refuse

• Delivered £11 million worth of government grants to over 800 businesses and provided support to enable them to carry on trading where possible.

We have sent detailed returns to the government, setting out the cost of this work and the loss of income we have experienced. This means the council would have a potential gap in funding of £4.5 million by the end of July.

So far, the government has provided £928,000 of additional funding. They are now considering whether any further funding will be allocated to keep their promise to fund ‘whatever is necessary’.

If the future additional funding from government is insufficient to meet this promise, the council will need to take steps to ensure we can meet the costs ourselves. That is why we are undertaking an urgent review to see how we would do that.

Councils are not permitted to run deficit budgets so we must be able to demonstrate that our books will balance by the end of the year. It won’t be easy but it would be irresponsible of us not to be undertaking the financial planning now.

We will, as we have always done, do everything we can to protect vital services and jobs, and we are determined to build an ambitious future for our town as we move forward to recovery.

Town Centre regeneration has continued to be our focus as we have worked with our partners to keep our ambitious programme on track. This will ensure that our residents and businesses are at the centre of the town’s regeneration led recovery – and that we can offer the very best opportunities and facilities to them.

As the construction industry is developing guidance for safe working with social distancing practices, we are restarting our ambitious home-building programme.

We have fulfilled our part of the ‘deal’ with government to do whatever is necessary to support our community. We need them to recognise the financial challenges we face because of COVID-19, and keep their side of that deal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage Borough Council: ‘We will do everything we can to protect vital services and jobs’

Council leader Sharon Taylor has publically pleaded with the government for more local funding. Picture: SBC

One in five council tax payers in Stevenage failed to make payment last month

A significant fall in payments has contributed to the council's cash flow crisis. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

Which measures could allow Hertfordshire schools to reopen?

Hertfordshire County Council has discussed social distancing measures required to reopen schools in June. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Championship hopes rise as Hitchin’s Tom Ansell signs new deal with Goodwin Boxing

Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING

Police appeal after suspected ‘targeted’ arson in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack in Letchworth. Picture: Archant
Drive 24