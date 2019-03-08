Advanced search

100 years of the Housing Act celebrated in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:36 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 12 July 2019

SBC will celebrate 100 years since the passing of The Housing Act next week. Picture: Submitted

SBC will celebrate 100 years since the passing of The Housing Act next week. Picture: Submitted

Archant

The centenary of the passing of an historic housing act will be celebrated with a series of events in the town next week.

On Wednesday, July 17, senior members of Stevenage Borough Council and pupils from schools in the community will bury a time capsule at the site of the old surgery on Shephall Way.

The time capsule will hold - among other artefacts - designs created by the schoolchildren which anticipate what housing might look like in the next 100 years.

Council leader Sharon Taylor and Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, will also visit Stevenage residents to deliver some congratulatory gifts.

The Housing, Town Planning Act 1919, also known as The Addison Act, was passed in 1919 as state-owned housing came to the fore following the First World War.

Matt Alwright will be presenting a new BBC television series on housing which will feature the centenary celebrations.

