Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage Borough Council responds to criticism over cemetery polling station

PUBLISHED: 13:01 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 02 May 2019

The chapel at Weston Road Cemetery is being used as a polling station today. Picture: Bev Argent

The chapel at Weston Road Cemetery is being used as a polling station today. Picture: Bev Argent

Archant

Stevenage Borough Council has responded to complaints from residents over a chapel at a cemetery being used as a polling station in the local elections taking place today.

The Comet has been contacted by a number of readers about the chapel at Weston Road Cemetery being used as the polling station for Woodfield ward.

“Of all the community centres in Stevenage. Why have they set up a polling station at Weston Road Cemetery? Its disgusting. I'm very upset about this. Its my dad's resting place,” said one reader.

Another said: “Weston Road Cemetery is being used as a polling station. How disrespectful is that?”

And another asked: “Why do the council think that using the cemetery as a polling station is acceptable?”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Stevenage Borough Council 2019 election candidates confirmed

Stevenage Borough Council issued a statement in response to the complaints, saying: “The polling station previously used for this polling district was Canterbury Way Park Pavilion, which has now closed and could not be used for this election.

“Polling cards were sent to all electors at the end of March and the beginning of April with details of the new polling station, including an additional card for each property informing them of this change of polling station.

“Many different types of buildings are used as polling stations across the UK, including churches, cemeteries, schools and public houses.

“To date our electoral services office has received one comment directly on the use of this site as a polling station, which was some weeks ago.”

READ MORE: Local elections 2019: Stevenage political parties on why you should vote for them

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

North Herts Conservative election candidate suspended over shared Facebook posts

Conservative Cadwell candidate Michael Goddard has been suspended over posts he shared on Facebook. Picture: Claire Strong/Archant

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Five arrested and closure order granted following Stevenage drugs raid

Four men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes in Stevenage

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

North Herts Conservative election candidate suspended over shared Facebook posts

Conservative Cadwell candidate Michael Goddard has been suspended over posts he shared on Facebook. Picture: Claire Strong/Archant

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Closure order on Hitchin flat extended after reduction in anti-social behaviour

A closure order on a Hitchin flat has been extended after a reduction in anti-social behaviour. Picture: Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria and in form forward Kurtis Guthrie up for League Two’s April awards

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria (left) and striker Kurtis Guthrie have been nominated for League Two's end of month awards. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Borough Council responds to criticism over cemetery polling station

The chapel at Weston Road Cemetery is being used as a polling station today. Picture: Bev Argent

Joe Joyce to face Alexander Ustinov for his support date at Stevenage Football Club

Alexander Ustinov (right), who will face Joe Joyce on Billy Joe Saunders' Stevenage bill, was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury in 2014. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PA

Stevenage’s play-off dreams are fully deserved says Byrom

Joel Byrom of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Tranmere Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists