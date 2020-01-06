Advanced search

New contactless charity donations for Stevenage Haven to tackle rising homelessness

PUBLISHED: 13:54 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 06 January 2020

The new initiative allows members of the public to donate £3 to Stevenage Haven via their debit or credit card. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Contactless charity donation boxes are now available as part of an operation to prevent the rise of rough sleeping in Stevenage.

Sharon Taylor, members of Stevenage Police and senior staff at The Haven pose with the new contactless card reader. Picture: SBCSharon Taylor, members of Stevenage Police and senior staff at The Haven pose with the new contactless card reader. Picture: SBC

Stevenage Borough Council, working in partnership with The Haven, Stevenage Police and Rotary Club of Stevenage, has placed contactless charity donation boxes in a number of locations around the town.

The initiative allows members of the public to use debit or credit cards to make a donation of £3 to the Stevenage Haven at The Haven in Ditchmore Lane, SBC's Daneshill House offices or Stevenage Police Station.

The new scheme is part of Operation URBAN, the police response to issues faced around homelessness and the partner agency problem solving approach to the issue.

Sgt Chris Adshead said: "Police have worked hard with the council and Haven to help those who find themselves homeless.

"This joint initiative will ensure that members of the public can make donations safe in the knowledge that their generosity will reach those most in need."

