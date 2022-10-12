The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Two community grant schemes open for proposals in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Christopher Day

Published: 3:00 PM October 12, 2022
stock image reading 'community chest fund applications open now! Apply today!'

Applications for the Community Chest Fund are open until November 30 - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Applications have opened for members of the public and local organisations to receive funding for community projects in Stevenage. The grants will be offered by Stevenage Borough Council as part of two separate schemes.

The Stevenage Works Community Chest Fund allows organisations to bid for a share of £10,000.

Local residents and organisations can propose projects that “should improve the economic, social or environmental wellbeing of people in Stevenage.” Applications close on November 30 and can be submitted here.

Another scheme, Stevenage Young People’s Dragon’s Den, is open to applications from teenagers aged 14-18. They can bid for a project costing up to £3,000, funded by the Young People’s Healthy Hub. It is an opportunity for teenagers to propose and run their own project. 

Those interested should email yphealthyhub@stevenage.gov.uk for an application form. Applications close on November 4.

