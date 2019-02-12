Chief executive of Stevenage Borough Council resigns

Scott Crudgington has resigned as chief executive of Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: SBC. Archant

The chief executive of Stevenage Borough Council is stepping down after nearly four years in the role.

Scott Crudgington joined SBC in 2001 and held positions including strategic director of resources, but is leaving to become director of resources at Herts County Council.

SBC says Scott has been instrumental in safely steering the council through one of the most turbulent financial periods in the history of local government. His specific achievements include developing the partnership for the town centre regeneration plans.

SBC leader Sharon Taylor said: “I’d like to thank Scott. I’m sure I speak for my fellow councillors in wishing him great success in his new role.”

Scott said: “It has been an absolute privilege. I will be leaving with happy memories. This amazing council-wide team spirit has been infectious, which has translated time and time again into better services and support to our residents.”