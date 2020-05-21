Advanced search

Stevenage Borough Council votes in new mayor for 2020/21

PUBLISHED: 16:01 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 21 May 2020

Cllr Jim Brown (left) has been ratified as the new mayor of Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cllr Jim Brown (left) has been ratified as the new mayor of Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Councillor Jim Brown has taken office as the new mayor of Stevenage, replacing outgoing Simon Speller at a virtual meeting of the full council last night.

Alissa Crew is in Year 10 at the Thomas Alleynes Academy. Picture: SBCAlissa Crew is in Year 10 at the Thomas Alleynes Academy. Picture: SBC

Cllr Brown has represented the Old Town ward on Stevenage Borough Council since 2012, and last year served as deputy mayor.

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Brown said he will be working on a theme of ‘Be Healthy. Be Community. Get Moving’.

He said: “I feel my main effort, at least for the next few months, must be to support those getting people through this difficult period and then continuing to help as the town recovers.”

A spokesperson for Stevenage Borough Council said: “We wish him all the best during his tenure and are fully behind his efforts.”

Meanwhile, Alissa Crew has been appointed the ninth youth mayor of Stevenage.

Alissa is currently a Year 10 student at The Thomas Alleynes Academy, and will help promote the interests of young people in the town.

Drive 24