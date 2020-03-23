Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC Archant

Stevenage Borough Council will be closing the play areas in all of its parks today, following the latest government guidelines.

Play equipment in Fairlands Valley, King George V, and St Nicholas Parks – among 60 other unsupervised play areas – will be closed, after widespread criticism of continued gatherings over the weekend.

Cllr John Gardner, SBC’s executive member for environment and regeneration, said: “Following government guidelines, we will be closing our play areas in all our parks today. We want to encourage people and families to stay safe and well.

“Our parks will remain open for now, however we will monitor advice and guidelines from Public Health England.”

On Sunday, the borough council also confirmed the closure of all its community centres with immediate effect.

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “We know Stevenage community centres are at the very heart of community life in our neighbourhoods. Sadly we’ve had to take a difficult decision to close them from tomorrow. It would simply not be responsible to allow any of their communal activities to continue during Covid-19.

“We will be working with all our centres tomorrow to assess how the council can support them through this difficult period including financially. We want to help them to be ready to come back quickly as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Thank you to all our centre staff and your committees for your magnificent support always for Stevenage communities. Our priority is to keep safe the people who are always the heart of our town.”