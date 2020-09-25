Climate change strategy to make Stevenage carbon neutral by 2030 is adopted

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted a climate change strategy to see the town achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The Step Up Stevenage strategy includes adopting sustainable transport, improving biodiversity and investing in new energy efficient housing.

So far this year, implemented measures include on-street electric charging bays in the town centre, cycle parking in the Old Town and town centre, and two orchards.

SBC will also invest in its housing and commercial estate to reduce carbon emissions and heating costs, and has outlined the specification of a bike and e-scooter hire scheme.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment, said: “This strategy, created with our partners and community, sets out the steps to be taken to reach our 2030 deadline for net zero carbon. We are determined to play our part to save the planet.”