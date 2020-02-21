Stevenage bomb scare scene given all clear by police and experts
PUBLISHED: 15:46 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 21 February 2020
Police have given the all clear to residents in Wisden Road after there were earlier reports of a bomb scare in Stevenage.
The police cordon and road closures in the street have now been lifted.
In an official statement, Herts police said: "Specialist police officers and experts from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and ensured it is safe.
"Thank you for your patience and co-operation."
Police confirmed that they had found items in a bin shed which may have been explosive after they arrested a man - due to an unrelated event - this morning, and his property was searched.
Counter-terrorism officers had already attended the scene and found nothing to indicate the man who was arrested had links to terrorism.