Bingo is back! Stevenage Mecca hall to reopen next month

PUBLISHED: 13:33 26 June 2020

Mecca Bingo in Stevenage will reopen on July 4. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Daniel Wilson

Bingo lovers in Stevenage are getting ready to see the balls rolling again as the phased reopening of Mecca Bingo clubs across the country is set to begin.

Across the country, 36 clubs are to reopen on July, 4, with Stevenage’s Mecca Club being one of the lucky few.

Social distancing measures will be in place, with clear signage to guide customers. A capacity cap will also be in place to ensure numbers are managed carefully.

Team members will be cleaning as they go and all tables, machines and touchpoints will be cleaned regularly throughout the day. Visitors will be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitiser stations readily available around all clubs.

Jonathon Swaine, managing director of retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game.

“We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences.

“We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘House’ called once again.”

Topic Tags:

