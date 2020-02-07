Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival returns this month

North Herts CAMRA are set to bring back the Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival later this month. Picture: North Herts CAMRA Archant

Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival is set to return following a year's hiatus.

The event organised by North Herts CAMRA will return to the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, with more than 100 choices of beer, cider, perry and mead.

Beers will include both local and non-local cask ales, and international keg and bottled beer. There will also be hot and cold food, a tombola and a book stall.

Souvenir glasses will be available offering pint, half-pint and third-pint measures.

Entry will be just £3 on the door and free for CAMRA members and OAPs.

You'll be able to join CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - at the festival and become one of nearly 200,000 members across the UK enjoying its benefits.

Sponsors are welcome for token cards and beers as are companies who wish to advertise in the festival guide.

Opening times are Thursday, February 20, from 5pm to 11pm, Friday, February 21, midday to 11pm and Saturday, February 22, midday to 10pm.

For further details, visit www.camranorthherts.org.uk/stevenage-2020.