Advanced search

Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival returns this month

PUBLISHED: 17:02 08 February 2020

North Herts CAMRA are set to bring back the Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival later this month. Picture: North Herts CAMRA

North Herts CAMRA are set to bring back the Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival later this month. Picture: North Herts CAMRA

Archant

Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival is set to return following a year's hiatus.

The event organised by North Herts CAMRA will return to the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, with more than 100 choices of beer, cider, perry and mead.

Beers will include both local and non-local cask ales, and international keg and bottled beer. There will also be hot and cold food, a tombola and a book stall.

Souvenir glasses will be available offering pint, half-pint and third-pint measures.

You may also want to watch:

Entry will be just £3 on the door and free for CAMRA members and OAPs.

You'll be able to join CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - at the festival and become one of nearly 200,000 members across the UK enjoying its benefits.

Sponsors are welcome for token cards and beers as are companies who wish to advertise in the festival guide.

Opening times are Thursday, February 20, from 5pm to 11pm, Friday, February 21, midday to 11pm and Saturday, February 22, midday to 10pm.

For further details, visit www.camranorthherts.org.uk/stevenage-2020.

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

League Two: Exeter City 2 Stevenage 1

Dan Kemp netted for Stevenage against Exeter City (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival returns this month

North Herts CAMRA are set to bring back the Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival later this month. Picture: North Herts CAMRA

Met Office upgrades weather warning to amber as Storm Ciara approaches

Storm Ciara is set to cause severe disruption tomorrow. Picture: Archant

Mothers in Business Association Stevenage branch set for relaunch

Mums in Business is set to launch in Stevenage. Picture: Katieripollphotography

Runners take on Watford Half Marathon as Hares battle 66-mile challenge

Ollie Garbas. Picture: Tarrick Benham
Drive 24