Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival 2020 in pictures

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Emma Andrews and Pete Willis enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Hundreds flocked to the return of the Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival at the town's Arts and Leisure Centre over the weekend.

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - John Boa, Charlie Collins and Mick Beaham enjoy a drink. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - John Boa, Charlie Collins and Mick Beaham enjoy a drink. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Up for grabs were hundreds of choices of independent and craft beers for punters at the festival, which returned on Thursday and ran until Sunday, after a year's hiatus.

Organised by North Herts CAMRA - Campaign for Real Ale - the festival also provided food and entertainment, with entry £3 on the door.

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Kevin and Richard enjoy a pint. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Kevin and Richard enjoy a pint. Picture: Karyn Haddon

As well as the hundreds of beers, real ales, ciders, perrys and meads to choose from, there was also hot and cold food, a tombola and a book stall.

North Herts CAMRA has more than 600 members - who are invited along to the group's socials to various pubs in the area - and volunteers at festivals.

To find out more about CAMRA, or to become a member, go to camranorthherts.org.uk or visit their Facebook page CAMRA North Hertfordshire.

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - David, Paul and Clare Breen enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - David, Paul and Clare Breen enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Bruce and Mike enjoy a pint of beer. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Bruce and Mike enjoy a pint of beer. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - CAMRA volunteers serving drinks. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - CAMRA volunteers serving drinks. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Paul Hester, Dan Maycock (National Young Member Co-Ordinator Camra), John Lockwood (Young Members Officer CAMRA). Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Paul Hester, Dan Maycock (National Young Member Co-Ordinator Camra), John Lockwood (Young Members Officer CAMRA). Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - CAMRA volunteers serving drinks. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - CAMRA volunteers serving drinks. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Lynne and Pete Whittaker enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Lynne and Pete Whittaker enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Martin Wainika, Douglas Wilson, Graeme Lloyd, Simon Lee enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Martin Wainika, Douglas Wilson, Graeme Lloyd, Simon Lee enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 . Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 . Picture: Karyn Haddon

