Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops Archant

A 49-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh during an altercation in Stevenage last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident which happened in the park in Bedwell Crescent on Thursday evening.

The assault is reported to have occured between 8pm and 9pm at the rear of the shops close to the main park area.

An argument is thought to have broken out between the victim and the offender - who are believed to be known to each other - and one man stabbed the other in the thigh.

Det Con Kathryn Pink said: "There were still a lot of people in the park at the time of the assault and we are hoping that someone might have witnessed the incident or seen the men arguing prior to it.

"Anyone who knows the men or has any information that could help our inquiry please contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information should contact PC Kathryn Pink via email Kathryn.Pink@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/60523/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.