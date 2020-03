Video

Stevenage comedy duo lift spirits with self-isolation sketch

Stevenage-based comedy duo Lee and Dean have shared their coronavirus tips. Picture: Lee and Dean Archant

Stevenage’s favourite double act, Lee and Dean, have returned to share some much-needed advice on this period of self-isolation.

The real life Miles Chapman and Mark O’Sullivan – both from Stevenage – posted the clip on their social media platforms this afternoon.

The Lee and Dean sitcom featured on Channel 4 from 2017 to 2019, and was filmed in Stevenage.