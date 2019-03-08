Advanced search

Herts addiction therapy charity completes refurbishments thanks to Tesco funding

PUBLISHED: 16:14 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 12 August 2019

Living Room Hertfordshire have been able to re-decorate and furnish their counselling rooms. Picture: Beattie Group

Living Room Hertfordshire have been able to re-decorate and furnish their counselling rooms. Picture: Beattie Group

A Herts-based charity has completed refurbishments to its addiction treatment centre, thanks to a Tesco grant of almost £4,000.

The Living Room has provided award-winning therapy to addicts since May 2000 - aiming to "break the generational cycle of addiction" with its centres in Stevenage, St Albans and Watford.

In November 2017, the charity was awarded £3,900 through Tesco's Bags of Help initative - a grant scheme launched by the supermarket giant in 2016 to fund community projects.

Since then, The Living Room has used the money to redecorate their counselling rooms and purchase seating for all 484 of its members.

The charity's fundraising manager, Mike Wiseman, said: "Our group therapy sessions really are such an important part of the recovery process. Thanks to Tesco, we have been able to provide a soothing and comfortable environment for our members."

Keith Jackson, Tesco's Bags of Help manager, added: "It's wonderful to see this project come to life, showing first-hand how a Bags of Help grant can have a positive impact on local communities.

"The service that The Living Room provides for vulnerable members of the local community is hugely commendable, and we're proud to have played a small part in the great work it does in Stevenage and beyond."

