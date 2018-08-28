Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage-based charity hoping to spread joy with 1,000 easter eggs donation

PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 06 February 2019

Max Taylor (right) Herts Angels Charity is looking to donate 1,000 Easter eggs to 15 locations. Pictures: Danny Loo and Max Taylor

Max Taylor (right) Herts Angels Charity is looking to donate 1,000 Easter eggs to 15 locations. Pictures: Danny Loo and Max Taylor

Archant

A Stevenage-based charity are looking spreading cheer to those less fortunate this easter by donating 1,000 chocolate eggs.

The Herts Angels Charity originally set its fundraising target at £150, but have since raised it to £500 after a huge response – with the aim now to donate 1,000 eggs to children’s hospitals, orphanages, homeless shelters and more across the area.

Charity founder Max Taylor said: “I made an online donation page, and within five hours the target was hit.

“I then decided to move the target up to £200, and this was hit within another hour.

“I then raised the target to £300 and this was also hit the same day.

“What started off as a list of three places getting a visit from the Easter bunny with a total of 300 eggs has now become a list with a minimum of 15 locations with 1,000 Easter eggs!

“We are planning on visiting children’s hospitals, children’s hospital wards, orphanages, children’s safe house locations, mental health facilities, retirement homes for those in need, homeless shelters, rough sleepers, emergency response facilities and a lot, lot more.

“With everyone’s help, we are going to raise at least 1,000 smiles on Easter morning that would have otherwise been non-existent.”

Max started the charity three years ago and has been running Little Smiles events every Christmas and Easter, including dressing up as Disney characters to hand out eggs in 2017.

Stevenage Minibus Hire, and supermarkets Tesco, Waitrose and Asda have all sponsored the Easter egg handout, although more supporters are still needed.

Max – who is also hosting a concert to raise money – is keen for more people to donate and said that, even when £500 is reached, the target will be upped again.

“The more people raise, the more smiles they raise. It is that simple,” he said.

“Once the £500 target is hit, we will not stop.

“The more we raise, the more volunteers we get in, the more people we visit. There is no limit.

“Every 50p will raise an egg and a smile that will be delivered to someone in need.

“How many smiles do you wish to raise?”

To donate on Facebook visit facebook.com/donate/229797331258401/. To donate to the crowdfunding page visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eastersurprise.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

Conservative Hitchin Highbury candidate Leon Emirali (centre) has pledged to donate all of his allowance, causing a stir among councillors Sam Collins (left), Paul Clark (second left), Ian Albert (second right) and Judi Billing. Picture: Archant

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a purse theft from Costa Coffee in Stevenage. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Save Our Green campaign launched over Stevenage housing development plans

A campaign against the proposed housing development is gathering momentum. Picture: Nick Groves.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

#includeImage($article, 225)

Save Our Green campaign launched over Stevenage housing development plans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage alto sax teen fulfils dream with Ronnie Scott performance

Stevenage teen Adam Cummins performed at The Ronnie Scott's Club in Soho on Sunday. Picture: Chris Cummins

Photofit released following Hitchin burglary

A facial reconstruction of one of the offenders believed to have been involved in a burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage-based charity hoping to spread joy with 1,000 easter eggs donation

Max Taylor (right) Herts Angels Charity is looking to donate 1,000 Easter eggs to 15 locations. Pictures: Danny Loo and Max Taylor

Yellow weather warning for very strong winds across Hertfordshire

Biggleswade wind farm. Picture: Google Streetview

Great Northern and Thameslink in bottom five for customer satisfaction

The new trains. Picture: Great Northern.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists