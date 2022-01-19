Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage woman helps refugees with baby gift bags

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM January 19, 2022
Gwyneth Webberley from Stevenage has been making baby gift bags for refugees

A 63-year-old grandmother from Stevenage has been making gift bags to donate to refugee families in need of baby supplies.

Gwyneth Webberley, who has two grown-up children and two grandchildren, moved to Stevenage from Ashford with her husband in 2020 and started making the gift bags in October last year.

Gwyneth Webberley has been making gift bags full of baby clothes for refugee families.

Her first batch of 15 gift bags were donated to Chells and Manor Family Centre, and now she is making new bags to donate to Herts Helping Refugees.

The bags contain bibs, vests, babygros, outfits, knitted cardigans, coats and shoes.

Gwyneth Webberley has been making baby gift bags for refugees

Gwyneth said: "The idea came to me after I collected donations of clothing, toiletries and toys which I donated to families in Stevenage who were on low income before Christmas 2020."

As well as making the gift bags, Gwyneth also volunteers at a parent and toddler group, runs a twice-weekly walking group for women and runs a mental health activities group.

