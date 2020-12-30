Funeral directors to help recycle old Christmas trees into coffin chipboard
A Stevenage-based funeral directors is offering to help residents recycle unwanted Christmas trees into coffin chipboard this year.
Family-run Austin's Funeral Directors, which has been operating in the area for more than 300 years, has offered to take any real Christmas trees off residents to help make coffin chipboard.
Anyone interested can bring their old Christmas trees to Harwood Park Crematorium in Watton Road, SG2 8XT between 10am and 4pm.
This free service will operate from Boxing Day until Sunday, January 10. Austin's are unable to offer a collection service.
A spokeswoman for Austin's shared the following message online: "We’re sure you’ll agree that 2020 has reminded us of the value of community, love and support - as well as what we can achieve when we all pull together.
"Merry Christmas to you all and we wish you the very best for 2021."
Earlier this year, Austin's managing director Claire Austin confirmed they had purchased the rights to the former Waitrose unit at 74a in the Old Town. A new Bereavement Centre is expected to open in the coming years.
