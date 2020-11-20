Boy, 15, targeted by men in attempted robbery in Stevenage

A 15-year-old boy was the victim in an attempted robbery near Bray Drive, Great Ashby earlier this week. Picture: Archant Archant

A 15-year-old boy was the target of an attempted robbery in Stevenage earlier this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy was walking his dog along the bridal path next to Bray Drive and Great Ashby Way when two unknown men shouted to him from a distance.

You may also want to watch:

As he continued to walk, the boy felt a kick to the back of his legs from behind. One of the men then began to pat down the victim’s tracksuit bottoms.

The boy managed to strike out and the men ran off.

Nothing was taken and the boy was uninjured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police using the regular channels.