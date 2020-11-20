Boy, 15, targeted by men in attempted robbery in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 November 2020
Archant
A 15-year-old boy was the target of an attempted robbery in Stevenage earlier this week.
The boy was walking his dog along the bridal path next to Bray Drive and Great Ashby Way when two unknown men shouted to him from a distance.
You may also want to watch:
As he continued to walk, the boy felt a kick to the back of his legs from behind. One of the men then began to pat down the victim’s tracksuit bottoms.
The boy managed to strike out and the men ran off.
Nothing was taken and the boy was uninjured.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police using the regular channels.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.