Fundraising bid to save Astonbury Wood hits halfway

Published: 12:00 PM May 18, 2021

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust wants to buy Astonbury Wood near Stevenage to save the woodland, wildlife and public access - Credit: Frieda Rummenhohl

A fundraising appeal to buy an ancient woodland and protect its future has raised half of its £104,000 target in just two weeks.

Hertfordshire County Council is selling Astonbury Wood, which lies east of Stevenage off the A602 near Bragbury End, and the Field Study Centre there.

A designated Local Wildlife Site, the woodland has existed since the 1600s and contains archaeological features, including several pits, as well as providing a rich wildlife habitat.

Aston Parish Council and members of the public are concerned the sale of the 54-acre land could lead to inappropriate development and loss of public access.

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust - a wildlife conservation charity that manages nature reserves and rare habitats - launched an appeal on May 4 to raise £104,000 to buy the lease for the site and manage it for wildlife and the community.

At the time of writing, £51,987 had been raised.

A spokesman for the charity said: "This woodland is a wonderful place for both people and wildlife. It is a vital refuge for people to escape their busy everyday lives and benefit from getting close to nature.

"With its sweeping bluebell carpets, choirs of songbirds, small stream and ponds, this woodland is one of the richest habitats in Hertfordshire. It's an essential home to rare threatened and treasured wildlife like our English bluebells, bats, birds and beetles.

"We have a rare opportunity to purchase the site and ensure this irreplaceable woodland and the wildlife that calls it home is protected for years to come."

The charity says its proposal has already been agreed in principle by the council, but £104,000 must be raised by the end of July to secure the purchase.

The spokesman said: "Ancient woodlands like Astonbury were once widespread throughout the country, but now only a fraction remain and those that do are in desperate need of protection and careful management.

"We want this woodland to continue to be an amazing place for both people and wildlife. With your help, our expert staff and volunteers will be able to care for this beautiful woodland and unique wildlife, ensuring everyone can enjoy this wild place."

To donate, visit hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/astonburywood