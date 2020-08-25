Advanced search

Art installation created by people living with dementia unveiled in Stevenage underpass

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 25 August 2020

The new art installation consists of posters made by Stevenage residents living with dementia. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

The new art installation consists of posters made by Stevenage residents living with dementia. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

A new art installation has been unveiled in an underpass in Stevenage town centre as a result of a ‘Stories from the Gordon Craig’ project.

L-R: Hilary Speirs, chair of Stevenage Arts Guild, Jo Ward, Stevenage Museum manager; Mayor Jim Brown, Youth Mayor Alissa Crew, Andy, project volunteer and Councillor Richard Henry unvelied the art installation. Picture: Stevenage Borough CouncilL-R: Hilary Speirs, chair of Stevenage Arts Guild, Jo Ward, Stevenage Museum manager; Mayor Jim Brown, Youth Mayor Alissa Crew, Andy, project volunteer and Councillor Richard Henry unvelied the art installation. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

The works, located in the underpass leading to Asda – consist of posters made by residents living with dementia, alongside their carers.

The project was done in collaboration with community not-for-profit art group, Modern Suffrage.

It is also part of a wider project to display artwork in the town’s cycling and walking network.

Stories from the Gordon Craig is a project led by Stevenage Arts Guild, and is delivered in partnership with the Gordon Craig Theatre and Stevenage Museum.

The new art installation consists of posters made by Stevenage residents living with dementia. Picture: Stevenage Borough CouncilThe new art installation consists of posters made by Stevenage residents living with dementia. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

The artists from Modern Suffrage used copies from the archive developed from the Stories from the Gordon Craig project to create the collage-like posters with the group of residents.

The town’s Arts and Heritage Forum was also involved in helping to select Modern Suffrage to create a public artwork display on the town’s cycling/walking network, with permission from Hertfordshire County Council and support from Stevenage Borough Council.

The concept for the artwork was to enable public engagement with people with dementia, the use of biodegradable and environmentally friendly materials, and encouraging public use of the pedestrian and cycling network are a reflection of the network’s environmental and wellbeing benefits.

It is also a contribution to the annual Stevenage Cycling Festival and Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020.

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for leisure and culture, said: “This art installation brightens up the area and we hope it will encourage more residents and shoppers to use our unique network of cycleways and pedestrian infrastructure.

“It’s great that local residents have been able to leave their own unique marks in this way, and I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the project.”

The installation was unveiled by Hilary Speirs, chair of Stevenage Arts Guild, Jo Ward, Stevenage Museum manager, mayor Jim Brown, youth mayor Alissa Crew, Andy, project volunteer and councillor Richard Henry.

